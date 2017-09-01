Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Will Be Just Fine

Of late, bears have taken charge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ). But if you’re a contrarian, a speculative long is looking reasonable both on and off the price chart of VRX stock. Let me explain.

From VRX stock’s recent high of $18.17 in late July, it’s been a few very nice weeks to be short the former wunderkind drug manufacturer Valeant Pharmaceuticals. With shares of VRX now at $13.42 the hefty decline works out to 26%.

What’s behind the aggressive selling pressure? Much of it has to do with Valeant facing a recently filed civil securities fraud lawsuit, which seeks a whopping $80 billion in damages.

Valeant’s management has apparently been quiet on the suit, which appears to have acted as a drag for investors seeking information. However, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald contend, more or less, if history is any indicator, Valeant will make it out through the other side in much better shape than today’s headline risks suggest.

Time will eventually tell regarding Valeant’s latest date in court. In the interim and on the VRX price chart, it’s our opinion bullish investors should be receiving compensation shortly.

Valeant Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge They say you’re only allowed to pick one bottom in your lifetime. I’m unsure if it counts, but our bullish call on VRX stock back on June 15 did nail one heck of an explosive pivot low.

Currently, and after reversing the bulk of those gains over the last few weeks, shares of VRX could be establishing another and maybe more important low once again for bulls.

This time Valeant is testing the 50% retracement level of support with a mostly favorable stochastics setup.

If Thursday’s confirmation signal follows through to the upside, VRX could be on the verge of establishing a legitimate uptrend or similarly bullish, but more opaque, inverse head-and-shoulder pattern.

Net, net it’s our contention Valeant shares are offering investors a reasonable, but speculative, long idea.

Next Page