Volatility Rise Is on the Horizon

U.S. stocks sprinted higher last week to close the month of August on a strong note. Fund manager performance chasing or not, last week’s price action has left behind on the weekly charts yet another string of long tails as the bulls simply played better offense than the bears played defense. As such and in my eye, this remains a market that does not favor the bears, yet the seasonal increase in volatility in the months of September and October also remains a very real risk for traders and investors alike.

From a tactical positioning perspective, for the past few weeks I have reiterated to my subscriber clients and students that while this is no environment just yet to sell down all stock holdings and run for cover, taking into consideration an aging cyclical bull market, rising geopolitical tensions globally and the potential for a seasonal volatility increase, a somewhat defensive posturing does make sense. Whether one accomplishes this by taking some profits in intermediate-to-longer-term stock holdings or simply buying portfolio protection by way of something as simple as index put options in the end does not matter.

Moving averages legend: red – 200 week, blue – 100 week, yellow – 50 week

Looking at the multiyear weekly chart of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ), we note that the up-trends remain firmly intact but that the latest leg higher since the spring has come on so called “negative divergence,” where price is pushing higher but momentum as in this case represented by the MACD momentum oscillator at the bottom of the chart is making lower highs.

Looking at the Bond Market



Moving averages legend: red – 200-day, blue – 100-day, yellow – 50-day

Away from the stock market for a minute, over in the bond market on the longer end of the yield curve as represented by the iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NASDAQ: TLT ), we see that bond prices have slowly risen, i.e. bond yields have fallen.

While this is causing plenty of confusion among macro analysts and fund managers given that a prevailing view earlier in the year was that inflation was increasing, my focus here is on staying out of bond-sensitive instruments.

