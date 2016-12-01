Kellogg Company (K) Goes to War With Breitbart. When Will CEOs Learn?

Apparently, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ) didn’t get the memo.

You would think some VP of communications somewhere would read my columns from time to time, so they could encourage senior management never to speak on any political topic, or even mention a political issue indirectly.

The reason is that it guarantees that 40% to 50% of the country will disagree with the issue or opinion under discussion, and boycott that company’s products. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) angered many Americans by wading into the transgender bathroom fray on April 19. Despite the company’s assurances that a retaliatory boycott really really didn’t harm sales, how could Target actually determine whether the 1.4 million people who pledged to boycott the company did or didn’t follow through?

We do know the company reported declines in same-store sales in subsequent quarters, and TGT stock fell as much as 20% at one point.

The announcement from Kellogg came yesterday that it would stop advertising on the conservative media website Breitbart. Specifically, “We regularly work with our media buying partners to ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Charles in a statement.

Of course, no specific examples were given. The inference, however, is clear. Kellogg has bought into the media’s false narrative that conservatives and Breitbart’s website consist of deplorables, haters, racists, sexists, White Nationalists, who also kick puppies and club baby seals.

Whatever your belief is doesn’t actually matter. Investing reality does. And the broader investing point is that Kellogg is being incredibly, mind-numbingly stupid.

Where Kellogg Went Oh So Wrong

Let’s start with the fact that by engaging in this foolish act, Kellogg immediately alienates up to half of its domestic consumers. Even more foolish is that Kellogg picked a fight with Breitbart.

You do not pick a fight with Breitbart.

Andrew Breitbart’s legacy is carried on by a very devoted staff and following. Breitbart’s tagline was “war!”, and that is exactly what Steve Bannon responded with when asked about Kellogg’s dumb move.

War comes in the form of a boycott. Maybe Kellogg should’ve read the TGT stock memo after all. The Twitter hashtag #DumpKelloggs is the No. 1 U.S. trend on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) as I write. Breitbart — which has boasted a peak of 45 million readers — called for a boycott; of those, 75,000 have already signed the petition.

Now Kellogg has a crisis on its hands.

