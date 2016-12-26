Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – CONN ASNA NGVC FINL

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Cafepress Inc ( PRSS ): PRSS stock is up 2.91% today.

Kona Grill Inc ( KONA ): KONA stock is up 2.82% today.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( CBD ): CBD stock is up 2.28% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Conn’s Inc ( CONN ): CONN stock is down 2.6% today.

Ascena Retail Grp Cmn ( ASNA ): ASNA stock is down 2.49% today.

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc ( NGVC ): NGVC stock is down 2.47% today.

Finish Line Cl A ( FINL ): FINL stock is down 2.41% today.

Five Below Inc ( FIVE ): FIVE stock is down 2.31% today.

Williams-Sonoma ( WSM ): WSM stock is down 2.25% today.

The Container Store Group Inc ( TCS ): TCS stock is down 2.1% today.

Travelcenters of America Llc ( TA ): TA stock is down 2.03% today.

Sonic Automotive ( SAH ): SAH stock is down 1.91% today.

Ruby Tuesday ( RT ): RT stock is down 1.87% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.