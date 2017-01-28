5 Tech ETFs to Watch Post Microsoft Corporation & Alphabet Inc Results

After the closing bell on Thursday, a couple of tech biggest players like Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) reported their quarterly results.

While Microsoft beat our estimates on earnings, Alphabet missed. Meanwhile, both tech titans topped our revenue estimates. This has put spotlight on technology ETFs for the coming days.

Let’s take a quick look on the major details of their earnings releases:

Microsoft Earnings at A Glance

Earnings per share for fiscal second-quarter 2017 came in at 83 cents, easily outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and improving 9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 2% year over year to $26.07 billion topping our estimate of $25.2 billion.

The outperformance was credited to continued strength in the cloud business, particularly Azure, whose sales grew 93% from the year-ago period, as well as a stabilizing personal-computer market. Investors should note that Microsoft’s total cloud business brought in about $6.86 billion in the fiscal second quarter and is on track to reach $20 billion in fiscal 2018.

This clearly shows that Satya Nadella’s efforts of turning around the business, and focusing on cloud services and mobile applications are paying off and bode well for the company’s future growth (read: 5 ETF Investment Ideas for 2017).

Following the results, shares of the world’s largest software maker rose 1.43% in after-market hours on elevated volumes. Currently, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with a top VGM Style Score of A, suggesting that it is poised to outperform in the days ahead.

Alphabet Earnings at A Glance

Search engine kingpin Alphabet reported earnings per share of $7.56 in the fourth quarter, well below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.65. Revenues increased 22% year over year to $21.2 billion and outpaced our estimate of $20.6 billion.

Fast-growing cloud-computing business and booming YouTube video advertising were behind the robust revenue performance. Aggregate paid clicks rose 36% year over year while cost per click dropped 15%.

Given weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, Alphabet’s shares tanked 2.5% in after-hours trading on elevated volumes. However, the dip could be a buying opportunity given that the stock has a solid Zacks Rank #2 with a top VGM Style Score of B (read: Will Q4 Earnings Strengthen Tech ETFs Further?).

ETFs in Focus

Investors’ seeking to bet on the earnings releases of these tech giants with lower risk could definitely look into the ETF world. While there are several ETF options available in the market, we have highlighted five technology ETFs that have the largest exposure to these companies. All these funds have a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 with a Medium risk outlook.

