How Border Wall Worries Set Constellation Brands, Inc. Up for Success (STZ)

Dramatic headlines, mostly related to our new president, have driven the market’s erratic undulations since Election Day.

From my perspective, many investors are reading the headlines and reacting immediately to hyperbole without understanding the details. Making matters worse is social media’s amplification of this hyperbole into viral movements that further distort the truth.

As frustrating as it seems, these factors create opportunity when opinion strays too far from fact. One area where I see massive distortion is in the headlines surrounding Trump’s proposed border wall, the methods in which he intends on paying for it and how it all will affect American companies and consumers.

The topic has sparked tremendous opportunity as sheep-like investors flock to companies they think are the obvious beneficiaries and flee the apparent donors of potential legislation.

The problem is that they’ve got the story all wrong… And my subscribers and I at Profit Amplifier have a plan to profit from this confusion.

Border Tax Rumblings

If you haven’t been keeping score, Trump signed an executive order to build an impenetrable wall spanning 1,000 miles of the 1,900-mile border between the United States and Mexico. He also promised that Mexico would pay for it in one way or another.

Assuming a wall gets built at all, it won’t be cheap, and getting the Mexican government to pay for it outright isn’t going to be easy. Mexican officials have publicly refused to pay for any part of the wall, and a recent meeting between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto was abruptly canceled, as both leaders seemed unwilling to budge.

One wall financing idea that’s been floated by our administration and bloated by the media would be a possible 20% border tax on U.S. imports from Mexico. Even the notion of a “border tax” has negatively affected hundreds of companies from food to cars, beer, tequila and more.

Like they often do, investors have overreacted — both to the potential for a border tax and the likelihood of it being a simple 20% tariff on all imports from our southern neighbor, who also happens to be our third largest trade partner and second largest import partner.

A true border tax would punish not only Mexico, but American taxpayers as well. A tax on imports would trigger a rise in the cost of vehicles, electronics, machinery, furniture, medical supplies, plastics food and more. In short, the effects could be disastrous.

Many experts wouldn’t be surprised if Mexico retaliated and slapped a tariff right back on American imports, doubling the cost effects on American consumers.

A jump in the cost of imports or massive corporate layoffs due to decreased earnings could potentially ruin Trump’s plan to make America great again. My point is that a flat tax is not a simple fix.

Even if Trump decided to move forward, he could only enact a temporary tax for 120 days, after which time a permanent, congressionally approved tariff would need to be put in place — and that wouldn’t be easy with a trade-supportive Republican house and senate.

Borders And Beer

One popular Mexican import is beer. Even though it’s just a small part of the nearly $600 billion in trade between our countries, the specter of rising beer costs has investors in a panic.

Corona, the number-one Mexican beer import, is owned by Constellation Brands, Inc. ( STZ ), the same company that owns Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria beers, as well as Svedka vodka and a myriad of popular wine brands sold mainly in the United States.

Constellation, unlike Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) ( BUD ), is an American company and generates 91% of its profits here in the states. But unlike BUD, Constellation has been enjoying tremendous earnings growth with a recent earnings and revenue beat that triggered a slew of upgrades from analysts.

Constellation grew sales by 10.4% compared with last year, and earnings per share (EPS) were up nearly 40% — both of which compare favorably to the S&P 500 (2.77% and 4%, respectively).

Even after the election, knowing Trump’s promise for a wall and a potential border tax, analysts have been upping their price targets for STZ, up to a recent average of $180.

