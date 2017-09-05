SeaDrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock Is Still As Good As Dead

If you want to find one of the worst causalities of the declines in oil prices, SeaDrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ) would have to be it. SDRL stock has cratered into penny stock status as drilling offshore for oil just doesn’t make sense at the current juncture. Add in a hefty dose of debt and it’s easy to see why investors have been abandoning shares and that the company is flirting with bankruptcy.

But investors in SeaDrill stock were treated with some crazy gains heading into the long weekend.

Rumors have begun to circulate that management may have found a suitor for the company’s struggling assets. The sheer thought alone sent SDRL stock surging up more than 75%.

Don’t believe the hype.

Despite the positive news and its potential, SeaDrill stock is as good as dead. Any hopes for M&A — and recovery for the stock — are long out of the picture. SDRL is as good as dead.

SeaDrill Sees Some Hope

Given how far oil prices have fallen, it’s not shocking to see that many energy stocks have turned to mergers and buyouts as a way to survive and keep on growing in the new pricing environment. A big hefty dose of that has been in the oil services sector, which has felt the low oil price squeeze worse than most.

Thanks to its massive debt load and deteriorating financials, any chance at M&A for SDRL would be met with welcome arms.

So when Bloomberg reported that SeaDrill may finally have a suitor, the stock went crazy — gaining more than 75% late Friday afternoon.

The rumor comes from China Merchants Group (CMG), which is a state-owned enterprise that owns a variety of shipping and transportation assets. According to Bloomberg, a person with knowledge of the matter said that CMG had been considering deals in the struggling sector and is in the early stage of its analysis. The person named that offshore drillers like SDRL and rival Shelf Drilling Ltd were part of its analysis.

The moves make sense given CMG vast empire of shipping and merchant assets. Those assets include a firm that builds offshore oil rigs, drill ships and other equipment needed to extract oil in the deep-water. So adding SeaDrill makes a lot a sense.

Don’t Hold Your Breath for SDRL

On one hand, it’s easy to feel excited for SDRL. The stock is down more than 90% this year and it has been one of worst performing energy stocks in recent memory. It’s 100% understandable why investors sent the stock through the roof when the report was released.

The problem is, investors probably shouldn’t get too excited. SeaDrill is still going the way of the dodo.

For one thing, there isn’t an official deal and China Merchants Group hasn’t made an official offer for Seadrill. And in fact, an updated version of the story, Bloomberg reported that through an emailed statement, CMG hasn’t even considered buying offshore drilling operators such as Seadrill and Shelf Drilling. Even SDRL had no idea what the basis for the rumor was.

There’s simply no truth to the buyout rumor that propelled the stock in the first place.

