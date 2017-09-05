The SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (GLD) Is a Gold Mine for Free Profits

Wall Street often uses gold as a safety trade. Case in point: Last week we saw the SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GLD ) as equity markets fell on headlines over renewed threats from North Korea. Also adding to the gold rally has been the precipitous drop in the U.S. dollar.

Today, however, I want to short the gold rally … but with room for error. The headlines of war threats are inflammatory, but they should fade as the headlines become stale in kind.

Fundamentally, there is no denying the value of gold. It is hard to mine, and reports are that it’s getting even more difficult. So if its rarity is increasing, then by default its value should be rising. Thus, my bet clearly is against the price action in GLD — not its fundamentals.



Click to Enlarge Technically, before the missile headlines, gold already had upside potential from a measured move perspective. My initial reason to attempt the short was my thesis that above current levels, the gold ETF should encounter resistance from previous attempts at breaking it.

I don’t foresee the resistance to be one specific line, but rather a zone.

In other words, I don’t want to just short GLD outright, as it would open me up to unlimited risk as long as the rally continues, without any room for error.

Instead, I will use options, where I can more cautiously implement my short. My idea is to open the position while premiums are inflated from headline risk, then buy back risk when fears abate.

Ideally, I want to let the premium expire worthless in my favor. But this is a dynamic situation, so I must remain flexible and open to the idea that I could be wrong. Luckily, I am not required to stay in my position through expiration. I can close them for partial gains or losses at any time.

