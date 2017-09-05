3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Boeing Co (BA), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Novartis AG (ADR) (NVS)

No investing took place yesterday due to Labor Day, which saw gasoline prices decline in the country. U.S. crude prices were mixed as several refineries were back in action as Hurricane Harvey exited most of the affected regions in Texas.

Labor Day weekend was busy for certain companies and their employees, as Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ) all made Monday’s headlines.

Here’s what you should know:

Boeing Co (BA)

Boeing stock could be on the rise today on the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling regarding tax break complaints.

The company filed an appeal on a previous ruling that claimed Boeing received state aid to build its 777X aircraft. The WTO reversed the decision and ruled in favor of Boeing.

The complaint was filed by rival Airbus, and a spokesperson for the company said the battle is “far from over” as other aircraft makers have filed their own complaints against Boeing.

The original ruling from the WTO proclaimed that Boeing received tax breaks for manufacturing purposes at its Washington state facility. Airbus said the tax breaks amounted to at least $9 billion.

Boeing responded by claiming its tax breaks did not surpass the $1-billion mark. The WTO’s ruling said the tax breaks did not explicitly prevent free trade, eliminating them from the “prohibited” subsidies category.

“The EU and Airbus, meanwhile, continue to be in flagrant breach of WTO rulings and must eliminate the massive illegal subsidies the WTO said a full year ago had not been addressed, or risk US sanctions against European exports,” said J. Michael Luttig, Boeing general counsel.

BA shares are up 54.4% year-to-date.

Next Page