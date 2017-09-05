Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Facebook Inc (FB) and General Electric Company (GE)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly lower heading into the open. After coming back from a long Labor Day weekend, Wall Street was greeted with heightened tension between the West and North Korea. The North said it successfully tested its largest ever nuclear bomb, and that it was ready to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile by Saturday — the country’s founding day.

While traders are discounting additional U.N. sanctions for North Korea, Wall Street is also preparing itself for the possibility of war.

At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had fallen 0.28%, S&P 500 futures had fallen 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.17%.

On the options front, volume was relatively average on Friday, with about 14.7 million calls and 12.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio hit a one-week low of 0.56. Meanwhile the 10-day moving average dropped to its lowest point since December 20, hinting at a potential market reversal over the short-term.

Turning to Friday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) was targeted by heavy call volume heading into the weekend, but not all of it was of the bullish variety. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) took aim at Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) YouTube with its new service Watch. Finally, General Electric Company’s (NYSE: GE ) new CEO isn’t wasting any time mulling job cuts in his turnaround efforts.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BAC stock has flatlined in 2017, despite considerable fanfare to the contrary heading into the year. Bank of America was supposed to rally throughout the year, bolstered by a stronger dividend, stock buybacks and tax reform policies from the Donald Trump administration. But while the first two points held true, they were only enough to spur enthusiasm so far. The removal of financial restrictions and tax reform remain elusive for President Trump, and many are beginning to wonder if they will ever materialize.

What’s more, BAC options traders are beginning to feel the pinch as well. Volume on Friday came in at an above-average 361,000 contracts, and calls even accounted for an unusually high 75% of the day’s take. However, a closer look at this options activity reveals that many of those calls were sold.

Specifically, Trade-Alert.com reports that several large blocks totaling nearly 10,000 contracts each — the largest was 26,700 contracts on the September $24.50 strike — traded late on Friday at their respective bid prices. In other words, BAC options traders are either hedging their stagnant long BAC stock positions, or betting that the shares aren’t going any higher anytime soon.

Next Page