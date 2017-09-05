Your Face Is the Newest Weapon Against Cybercrime

The error message flashed across the screen for the third and final time. I entered the wrong password too many times. I couldn’t try again for another 30 minutes.

I seriously considered throwing my phone against the wall. But that wouldn’t help me pay my cable bill.

The rising threat of cybercrime had made me diligent about making complex passwords for my various accounts. I also changed them regularly.

But there are simply too many passwords to remember, and getting locked out is far too common now.

It’s definitely time to start looking into a password service that Ted Bauman had mentioned in the past.

However, we are quickly moving toward a world where remembering a series of numbers, letters and symbols to log into an account is becoming obsolete.

Soon, you will just need your face. And that’s creating some fantastic investment opportunities if you know where to look.

The New Identification

In August, Paul Mampilly wrote about getting “chipped” so he doesn’t have to worry about remembering to carry his wallet to pay for things. The chip could even keep him from needing his passport prior to traveling out of the country.

The chip is about the size of a grain of rice. Inserted into the fleshy part of your hand, it contains your personal information. With a wave of your hand in front of a reader, you can open secure doors, pay for items, use office equipment and so much more.

But that’s just the beginning.

A branch of KFC in Hangzhou, China, has rolled out a service in partnership with Ant Financial — a spinoff of Alibaba — that allows customers to pay for orders with their face.

Using a virtual menu, diners place their order. Facial recognition software identifies the customer so they can pay without swiping a credit card.

China Southern Airlines has started using facial recognition instead of boarding passes. U.S.-based JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU ) has also started experimenting with this technology.

We are seeing just the beginning of a revolution in how we interact with businesses — both for the purpose of identification and payment.

The Tech Sweeping All Sectors

According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the biometrics industry will explode from $10.7 billion in 2015 to $32.7 billion in 2022.

Biometrics covers technology such as fingerprint readers, iris scanners, palm prints, facial recognition, vein scans and voice recognition. The rise of cybercrime and poor password security has many companies and industries looking for new, more secure ways to authenticate users.

We are seeing a significant rise in implementation in health care, financial services and travel.

In fact, Australia’s Department of Immigration and Border Protection announced plans to automate roughly 90% of its air traveler processing by 2022. And financial giant Citigroup has started using voice recognition to identify its customers. Within the first 15 seconds of conversation, the software can identify a customer.

Much easier than relying on multiple personal identification numbers (PINs) and security questions. We’re also using biometric tech in our smartphones. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was one of the first, rolling out its Touch ID in 2013. And the new iPhone is widely expected to have facial recognition.

Samsung Electronics has started using iris scanning with its latest phone.

