3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Large-cap financial stocks have finally broken out, after a mostly quiet 2017. The sector rallied after the U.S. presidential election in November, buoyed by hopes of deregulation and higher interest rates.

Source: Shutterstock

But with little movement in D.C., either from Congress or the Federal Reserve, investor patience faded and investor optimism waned. The iShares Dow Jones US Financial (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IYF ) actually fell, albeit modestly, between late February and early September.

Since Labor Day, however, the sector has taken off. The Fed is unwinding its balance sheet, which may finally lead to higher rates — and higher spreads for consumer banks. IYF is up 6.5% in the last month alone, and most large-cap banks have made even bigger gains. Now three of those banks report earnings next week. And with expectations rising, those reports look key.

The sector needs to convince investors, and the Street, that more upside is ahead. Mixed news on credit quality of late means charge-off rates will be closely watched. But, most importantly, investors will be looking for some confirmation from the nation’s largest banks that there’s more juice in the rally in the sector, and in the market as a whole.

With that in mind, here are three earnings reports investors need to keep an eye on next week.

