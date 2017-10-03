3 Top-Ranked USAA Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Founded 40 years ago, USAA Investment Management Company currently has $64.6 billion of assets under management invested in more than 50 mutual funds. The company also manages $60.8 billion of assets for USAA and its subsidiaries. It allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories including both equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values — Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity — to offer financial services including brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked USAA mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of USAA funds.

USAA Aggressive Growth (MUTF: USAUX ) seeks growth of capital. USAUX primarily invests in equity securities of domestic companies with large-size market capitalizations. USAUX focuses on acquiring securities of companies that are believed to have above-average growth prospects.

USAUX may also invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of foreign companies, including those from emerging markets. USAA Aggressive Growth has one-year annualized returns of 24.2%.

USAUX has an expense ratio of 0.81% as compared with the category average of 1.12%.

