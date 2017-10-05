Dow Jones, S&P 500 look precarious >>> READ MORE
5 Best Bank ETFs to Ride the Bullish Wave

Financial stocks are roaring to life, and these bank ETFs are looking good right now

  |  By Todd Shriber, InvestorPlace Contributor
The financial services sector is shedding its laggard status in noteworthy fashion. Just look at the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF), the largest financial services exchange-traded fund (ETF) by assets.

Source: Shutterstock

The benchmark financial services ETF is higher by more than 9.3% over the past month, pushing its year-to-date gain to north of 13%. Enthusiasm for financial services ETFs is evident and growing. On Thursday, including XLF, more than 20 ETFs tracking the sector hit 52-week highs.

Although the fourth quarter is still fresh, only three ETFs have added more new assets to start the quarter than XLF. That is after investors added nearly $1.9 billion to XLF in third quarter, a total topped by just eight other ETFs.

While there are some compelling opportunities among non-bank financial services stocks, investors may want to focus on bank ETFs for the fourth quarter. Near-term catalysts include a deluge of big bank third-quarter earnings reports next week and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

Here are some bank ETFs for investors to consider as fourth-quarter buys.

