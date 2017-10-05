5 TV Stocks to Watch As They Suffer From “Cord Cutting”

U.S. equities continue to drift higher on Friday as the third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The focus has been on the big bank stocks, which are suffering from some selling pressure amid a crush on their trading revenues from the low volatility trading environment.

Also adding to the disappointment has been a hit on TV stocks as results confirm the accelerating pace of “cord cutting” by consumers tired of expensive, bundled television and entertainment packages. Instead, they prefer cheaper, more customized “over-the-top” offerings from the likes of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

All of this comes in the context of a week of more bad news for Hollywood regarding harassment scandal and generally underwhelming box office performances lately. All of these issues have placed media companies under fire.

With that in mind, here are five entertainment stocks to watch as they feel the heat:

Next Page