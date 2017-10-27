AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Earnings: 12 Things to Know

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV ) has released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2017.

Here are a few things to know about AbbVie Inc’s recent earnings report.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.41 on revenue of $7.00 billion.

Earnings per share and revenue from the same time last year were $1.21 and $6.43 billion.

Wall Street was looking for ABBV to report earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $7.00 billion for the quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $2.71 billion, which is up from the $2.36 billion reported in the third quarter of 2016.

Net income was $1.63 billion compared to net income of $1.60 billion in the same period of the year prior.

AbbVie Inc updated its 2017 guidance to include earnings per share ranging from $5.53 to $5.55.

Wall Street is expecting ABBV to report earnings per share of $5.53 for the year.

The biopharmaceutical research company also says that it is expecting earnings per share for 2018 to come in between $6.37 and $6.57.

Analysts are looking for the company to report earnings per share of $6.56 in 2018.

The company also notes that its Board of Directors have approved increasing its quarterly cash dividend to 71 cents per share from 64 cents per share.

The increase to the quarterly cash dividend for holders of ABBV stock will start with the dividend payable on Feb. 15, 2018.

Investors of ABBV must be on record as of Jan. 12, 2018 to receive the quarterly cash dividend.

ABBV stock was up 3% as of noon Friday and is up 48% year-to-date.

