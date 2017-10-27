Ride the Amazon.com, Inc. Post-Earnings Rally

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) reminded Wall Street last night that it is still a growth powerhouse … at least on the revenue side of things. But then, sales growth has never really been a problem for Amazon.

Source: Shutterstock

The company has seen revenue rise by more than 20% annually for the past five years. Amazon’s problem has always been spending, and regardless of today’s AMZN stock rally, you can the results clearly in the company’s earnings.

Prior to last quarter, Amazon had posted net income growth for eight straight quarters. That winning streak ended in July, as Amazon increased spending on content for Amazon Prime Video and shelled out $13.7 billion for Whole Foods.

Still, third-quarter earnings results were better than expected — including spending. Amazon said it earned 52 cents per share, and, while not a gain, results were flat with the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting heavier spending, with earnings forecasts looking for a profit in a range of 2 cents to 7 cents per share, depending on who you ask.

While spending will remain a concern heading into 2018, it looks like Amazon has things under control for the time being. And that’s a major boon heading into the holiday shopping season … and for AMZN stock options traders.

Sentiment is only growing stronger on Amazon stock. The brokerage community emerged this morning to flood the shares with AMZN stock price target increases:

Stifel Nicolaus: Raised to $1,313 from $1,100

Oppenheimer: Raised to $1,165 from $1,135

RBC Capital: Raised to $1,200 from $1,100

Benchmark: Raised to $1,300 from $1,150

J.P. Morgan: Raised to $1,220 from $1,180

SunTrust: Raised to $1,270 from $1,190

What’s more, Amazon has also scored at least a pair of ratings upgrades from Raymond James (to outperform from market perform) and Monness Crespi Hardt (to buy from neutral). Overall, Thomson/First Call reports that 39 of the 44 analysts following AMZN stock have given it a “buy” or better.



Click to Enlarge That’s a lot of bullish sentiment that would give any contrarian cause for concern. But AMZN stock technicals are still backing the bullish line.

The shares opened more than 9% higher this morning, putting Amazon stock above former resistance at $1,050. Given the shares’ momentum, $1,100 could be well within AMZN’s reach by the end of the year — if not the end of next month.

Next Page