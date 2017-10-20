America Movil (AMX) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Growth

Currently, America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMX has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

With a $40.1 billion market value, AMX ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 1 among the 67 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector, and number 8 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system America Movil has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, America Movil places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of AMX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.