Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of BHP Billiton (BHP) to Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. BHP has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a component of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BHP is $67.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BHP puts it 63 among the 127 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BHP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BHP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

