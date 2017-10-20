Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Vodafone Group (VOD) to Buy

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is a $77.5 billion in market value constituent of the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where the ranking for VOD by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. VOD is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 31 among the 67 companies in the sector and number 1,512 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

VOD is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view VOD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VOD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.