Analytics Keep Orange SA (ORAN) Buy Rating

The current recommendation of Buy for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ORAN has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is a $45.2 billion in market value constituent of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 9 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. ORAN is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 16 among the 67 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector and 1,057 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORAN has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ORAN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. ORAN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Orange SA a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ORAN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of ORAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.