Friday Apple Rumors: Cheaper iPhone X May Show Up in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a cheaper iPhone X on the way. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Cheap iPhone X: A new rumor claims that Apple will be releasing cheaper versions of the iPhone X next year, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is working on two new versions of the iPhone X that will come out in 2018. It claims that the company is designing these devices specifically to make them cheaper than the current model. The goal is to target areas of the world that aren’t keen on more expensive smartphones. The devices are going under the code names “Lisbon” and “Hangzhou.”

October Event: Apple says there won’t be an October event to announce new products, MacRumors notes. The news comes from Craig Federighi, the software engineering chief at AAPL. He says that the company is “all Keynoted out for the season,” in a recent email. The tech company held an event in October 2016, but doesn’t seem to see the need for it this year. It’s only other products that have yet to come out are the iPhone X, HomePod and iMac Pro. The iPhone X will come out next month, while the HomePod and iMac Pro are set for December.

iPhone X Production: Apple COO Jeff Williams is planning to speak with Foxconn about iPhone X production, reports 9to5Mac. The visit from Williams will reportedly take place this month as he travels to visit TSMC for its 30th anniversary. Williams will likely to speak with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou to figure out the best way to overcome the production issues. Foxconn is currently the only company assembling the iPhone X.

