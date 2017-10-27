Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Owners Will Pay a Pretty Penny for Repairs

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone X repair costs. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X Repair: Apple’s repair cost guidelines are available for the iPhone X, reports AppleInsider. The new guidelines come as preorders open for the new smartphone. Owners without AppleCare+ will pay $279 for out-of-warranty screen repairs. Other out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone X will set owners back by $549. Having AppleCare+ significantly reduces these costs. Screen repairs with AppleCare+ is only $29 and other repairs are $99.

iPhone X Demand: AAPL says that iPhone X demand is “off the charts,” Cnet notes. The statement is from a spokesperson for the tech company. It comes after iPhone X preorders went live at midnight. Customers that were up late for the perorders were quick to run AAPL out of launch day stock. Some customers are seeing wait times as long as six weeks for the new smartphone. This changes depending on the model, with some only requiring a week of waiting.

Obsolete iPad: Apple is planning to add another iPad to its list of obsolete devices, reports MacRumors. The devices included in this change are third generation iPad tablets. The update to the list will take place on Oct. 31, 2017. The only areas that won’t see these devices listed as obsolete are California and Turkey. This is because of legal requirements in the regions. The news comes from a memo sent to the company’s Authorized Service Providers.

