Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Supercycle Won’t Hit Until 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning the iPhone X supercycle. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone X Supercycle: A new rumor claims that the iPhone X supercycle won’t start until 2018, reports MacRumors. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent research note. Kuo claims that problems with production of the TrueDepth camera in the iPhone X will delay the supercycle to 2018. He says that the problems will mostly be resolved during Apple’s fourth quarter, which will allow more units to be shipped next year. Analysts have been predicting a large portion of customers will upgrade to the iPhone X and it has been dubbed a supercycle.

Services Down: Apple customers have noticed that several of the companies services are down today, 9to5Mac notes. The issues with the tech company’s services started hitting a large amount of users this morning. This includes iTunes, the App Store and others that aren’t operating properly. Some users started running into problems as early as yesterday. AAPL is aware of the issue and many users are still unable to access its services as of Friday afternoon.

Katherine Adams: Apple is adding Katherine Adams to its team. Adams will be taking over as the tech company’s General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal and Global Security. This has her replacing Bruce Sewell, who is retiring at the end of the year after serving in the role since 2009. Adams will report directly to CEO Tim Cook. She was previously the General Counsel and Senior Vice President at Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ).

