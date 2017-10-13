Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Will Abandon Touch ID

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Touch ID disappearing next year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Touch ID: A new rumor claims that Apple will be ditching Touch ID next year, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t include any version of Touch ID in its 2018 iPhone lineup. This means there won’t be a Home button or fingerprint scanner under the devices’ screens. Instead, AAPL will be completely switching to Face ID. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

GarageBand Fix: Apple says that it is working on a fix for problems with GarageBand in iOS 11, AppleInsider notes. The problems with GarageBand in iOS 11 makes it so that the app will refuse to open. This issue seems to be specifically affecting people that update to iOS 11. It appears that the problem is connected to iCloud. Turning off iCloud support for the app via Settings seems to solve the issue for now, but it is far from a permanent fix.

MacBook Pro Repairs: Some MacBook Pro owners can still get free repairs to solve battery problems, reports MacRumors. The offer is available for owners of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that came out in mid 2012 and early 2013. The catch here is that customers will have to wait about one month before they will get the computer back. Customers can choose to have the repair done quicker, but it will require them to pay a $199 fee.

