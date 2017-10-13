Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stock Looks Like a Steal Under $50

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI ) stock is taking yet another massive leg lower today after the fiber‑optic networking products company pre-announced dismal third-quarter numbers that fell well short of analyst expectations.

Source: Shutterstock

The culprit? Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Applied Opto’s largest customer, which suddenly and dramatically lowered its spend on AAOI products in the third quarter. The result is that the third quarter revenue and earnings guides got cut by 20% each.

Consequently, AAOI stock is off about 20% in Friday trading.

But there are many reasons to get bullish on AAOI stock now that it’s down below $50. The stock is dirt cheap, the secular growth story (outside of Amazon) remains intact, there aren’t any signs that this Amazon shortage problem is permanent and the company has now significantly lessened its reliance on Amazon.

All in all, the sell-off in AAOI stock looks like a gross overreaction to ugly near-term news.

This is a great time to accumulate shares before what will likely be a huge run-up in 2018.

Why AAOI Is a Buy on This Sell-Off

We all knew Applied Opto’s third quarter wasn’t going to be pretty. Management told us that on the second-quarter conference call. One big customer (Amazon) was showing signs of softening 40G demand. Consequently, 40G demand slowdown was going to offset 100G demand ramp in the third quarter, and sequential revenue growth would be negative.

Investors freaked out and sold in bunches.

Now, we are getting news that the 40G slowdown from Amazon is even worse than initially anticipated.

Investors are freaking out. Again. And selling in bunches. Again.

But now that AAOI stock has lost about 50% of its value since August, it’s time to start looking at the contrarian buy thesis on Applied Optoelectronics.

That thesis looks quite strong.

For one, the stocks is cheap. Dirt cheap. Even if we slice about 60 cents off of fiscal 2017 earnings estimates (that would imply third-quarter weakness carried over into the fourth quarter, which seems unnecessarily bearish), the consensus fiscal 2017 earnings estimate still stands around $4.72.

