Are the Bears Right About the Coming Correction?

Let’s have a quick discussion about the claims of the “perma-bears” in the market. Is the market extremely overvalued and likely to fall into a bear market?

The difficult answer is that the market can be extremely overvalued (and probably is) and still not reverse into a 2008-style recessionary decline.

There are many ways to measure value, but they tend to suffer from similar problems. For instance, both the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings (CAPE) ratio are extremely high right now. You can see how high the CAPE is in the next image.

On the surface, this seems worrisome because of the apparent relationship between high valuations and recessions. However, there are big issues with these measures once you dig in below the surface.

One problem with value measures like P/E and CAPE is that they use past data compared to current prices. The CAPE is the most distorted because it uses a 10-year average of historical earnings, which includes the disastrous 2007-2010 period, to justify today’s prices.

It doesn’t make any sense to suggest that investors shouldn’t pay this much for historical earnings since you can’t buy past earnings anyway.

You can, however, buy future earnings. Or at least you can buy stocks that give you access to what you hope those future earnings will be. Estimates about the future are ultimately what is driving value ratios higher. Based on price movement, investors think that earnings will continue to rise in the future and justify their decision to buy stock.

To be clear, the bears aren’t completely irrational. Expected growth rates are probably unrealistically high. So, how can we justify our position that a bear market is very unlikely this year?

