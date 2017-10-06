AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Stock Has Sell Ranking Reaffirmed

Currently, AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. AZN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $76.2 billion market value, AZN ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for AZN by Portfolio Grader places it 92 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 536 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 3,458 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. AZN's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give AstraZeneca a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AZN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AZN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AZN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.