BCE (BCE) Stock Upgraded to Buy from a Hold

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector BCE is a constituent of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. BCE has a market value of $43.0 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for BCE by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BCE's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give BCE a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BCE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BCE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.