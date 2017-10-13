BCE’s (BCE) Superior Quant Score Makes it a Buy

As one of the 67 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is a constituent of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. BCE's market value is $42.1 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 8 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 15 among the 67 companies in the sector, and number 729 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCE as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BCE's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. BCE's fundamental scores give BCE a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BCE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BCE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.