BHP Billiton (BBL) Buy Rating Remains in Place

The current recommendation of Buy for BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) is computed using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BBL has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is a member of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. BBL's market value is $40.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BBL puts it 17 among the 127 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BBL has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BBL's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BHP Billiton places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BBL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BBL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BBL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

