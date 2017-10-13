BHP Billiton (BBL) Earnings Growth Penalizes Rating

Currently, BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. BBL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 127 companies within the Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. BBL's market value is $38.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BBL by Portfolio Grader places it 89 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BBL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BBL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

