BHP Billiton (BHP) Sees Downgrade….. Weakening Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Hold for BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has been derived by using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

BHP is a member of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. BHP has a market value of $66.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BHP puts it 73 among the 127 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system BHP Billiton has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. BHP Billiton's fundamental scores give BHP a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BHP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BHP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.