Buy Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stock at These Discounted Prices

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI ) used to be one of the best growth stories on Wall Street. But in early August, AAOI stock went from growth darling to ugly duckling overnight after an ugly earnings report showed weakness in the underlying growth story.

Source: Shutterstock

AAOI stock lost about a third of its value in a day. Since then, every rally in AAOI stock has been faded and the stock appears to be in a solid downtrend.

But does that mean you should give up on this hyper-growth name?

I don’t think so. Although the stock may be due for some turbulence in the near-term, AAOI is a materially undervalued stock with significant long-term upside from these depressed levels.

Why AAOI Dropped Big

AAOI makes parts for hyperscale data center operators like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA ), and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ).

In this sense, investors looked at AAOI as a play purely on the hyperscale data center growth trend. As more data migrated to the cloud, the more companies like Amazon and Microsoft would be forced to enhance and build-out their hyperscale data centers. The more those tech giants are forced to do that, the more business AAOI generates.

This is why AAOI stock was up 300% year-to-date ahead of its second quarter earnings report.

But that report had a number of red flags, the biggest being that the company had hit pause on the secular growth story. For multiple quarters, AAOI had demonstrated positive sequential revenue growth. Simply put, each quarter’s revenues were bigger than the prior quarter’s revenues. This trend illustrated that the business had tremendous ramp, regardless of seasonality.

The third quarter guide called for that trend to end. Revenues are supposed to be down about 5% next quarter.

So, what’s going on the under hood? Two things. One, the 40G market is slowing down more than initially anticipated. Two, AAOI is a victim of heavy single-customer reliance.

On the first point, the optical market is experiencing a massive shift from lower data rate (40G) to higher data rate (100G) equipment. This shift has been underway for some time, but AAOI has continued to post positive revenue growth because 100G ramp has consistently offset 40G churn. The guide implies that this will reverse in the third quarter and that 40G slowdown will more than offset 100G ramp.

On the second point, the acceleration in 40G slowdown is a result of AAOI losing sales from one major customer (although not mentioned specifically, all signs point to Amazon). This underscored that AAOI is heavily dependent on a few major customers. Therefore, any slack in demand from those major customers will have huge negative repercussions on operating results.

For those two reasons, AAOI stock dropped big.

