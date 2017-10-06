Buy Ranking for Telefonica (TEF) Stock Maintained

The current recommendation of Buy for Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) is computed using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TEF has maintained this ranking for the last month.

TEF ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $53.5 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Telefonica has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. TEF's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Telefonica places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEF's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TEF currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.