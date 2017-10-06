Buy Recommendation for Rio Tinto (RIO) Stock Kept

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a $67.8 billion in market value constituent of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 127 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. RIO is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 40 among the 266 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 758 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RIO has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. RIO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Rio Tinto a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges RIO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RIO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.