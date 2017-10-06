Buy Recommendation on BHP Billiton (BHP) Stock Remains in Place

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. BHP has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

BHP is a $70.9 billion in market value member of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BHP puts it 19 among the 127 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. BHP is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 266 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 755 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BHP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. BHP Billiton's fundamental scores give BHP a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BHP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of BHP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.