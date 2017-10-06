Buy Recommendation on Statoil ASA (STO) Stock Kept

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is ranked as a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

STO is one of 286 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 361 company GICS Energy sector. STO's market value is $62.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 18 among the 286 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Statoil ASA has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. STO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Statoil ASA's fundamental scores give STO a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views STO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at STO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, STO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.