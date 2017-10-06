Buy Recommendation on Syngenta AG (SYT) Shares Confirmed

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) a Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. SYT has maintained this ranking for the last month.

SYT is one of the 266 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a member of the 93 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. SYT has a market value of $42.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SYT by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 93 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SYT has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SYT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. SYT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Syngenta AG a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SYT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

