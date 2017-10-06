ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Maintains Hold Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is computed using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking COP has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

COP is one of the 361 companies in the GICS Energy sector and is a member of the 286 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. COP's market value is $53.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for COP by Portfolio Grader places it 98 among the 286 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COP has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. COP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. ConocoPhillips' fundamental scores give COP a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view COP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.