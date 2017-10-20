Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock Hits 52-Week High

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX ) hit a 52-week high when it closed on Thursday.

The stock has surged an additional 9.1% Friday, sending shares to its highest price in a year at $10.56 per share. Nine analysts covering the stock have given Crocs one “Buy” rating and eight “Hold” ratings with no “Sell” ratings.

The stock has a $11.04 target for now, and the nine-month bullish chart for Crocs suggests low risk for the company, which is worth more than $750 million. Reaching the $11.04 price target will send its value up north of $790 million.

More than 870,000 shares were traded yesterday. Crocs last unveiled a quarterly earnings results of 27 cents per share, well ahead of the sell-side of analysts’ expectations of a four-cent loss per share.

CROX shares have moved $4.76 over the last month, including $1.25 over the last week as the company approaches its earnings announcement. Crocs will report on its earnings on November 8.

The Wall Street consensus estimate calls for earnings at a loss of four cents per share, which would mark a one-cent decline compared to the year-ago figure of a three-cent loss.

Analysts predict that the stock will reach a negative EPS growth of -114.81%, including the 27 cents per share posted in the previous quarter. The stock is up 53.94% year-to-date, as well as rising 35.74% over the last three months.

The company is responsible for designing and manufacturing casual footwear.