DowDuPont (DWDP) a Buy on Strong Sales Growth

Currently, DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DWDP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

DWDP is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of DWDP is $87.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for DWDP by Portfolio Grader places it 28 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DWDP has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is well below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is near average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give DowDuPont a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DWDP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.