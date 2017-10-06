DowDuPont (DWDP) Rating Dropped to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

DWDP is a $82.2 billion in market value constituent of the Chemicals GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DWDP puts it 18 among the 93 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. DWDP is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 43 among the 266 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 777 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DWDP has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is well below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is near average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DWDP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.