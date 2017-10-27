DowDuPont’s (DWDP) Strong Sales Growth Makes it a Buy

With a $87.1 billion market value, DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the ranking for DWDP by Portfolio Grader places it 25 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 84 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 1,290 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks DWDP as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DWDP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DWDP has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is well below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is near average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. DowDuPont's fundamental scores give DWDP a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view DWDP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.