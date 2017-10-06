Dunkin’ Donuts Getting Rid of Two Dozen Donut Flavors

Dunkin’ Donuts — owned by Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) — is getting rid of two dozen donut flavors.

The move comes as the company is looking to simplify its business in order to focus on the products that people are more attracted to, instead of spending additional money on ingredients that are simply not profitable enough.

Dunkin’ Donuts said it will reduce its number of flavors from 30 to 18 in select stores for now. The company is also hoping that the move will help improve its customer service.

The word “Donuts” has even been removed in some locations around the U.S. as the company’s business relies as much on coffee as it does on donuts nowadays. The marketing technique could be a wise one that would inspire more people to enter its locations.

In other news, the company announced this month that it would be dressing up its donuts in more than a dozen Halloween-inspired names and designs. “For the first time ever, many donuts at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout the country will be disguised for Halloween with wickedly festive new looks and names just for the month of October,” the company wrote on a press release.

“Throughout the month, guests will also be able to purchase any 10 MUNCHKINS® for the special price of $1.99 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants,” the company added.

DNKN stock is up 2.3% Friday.