Earnings Momentum Hampers ConocoPhillips (COP) Rating

As one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of COP is $61.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COP puts it 52 among the 290 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 57 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 1,750 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COP has a current recommendation of Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COP has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. COP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give ConocoPhillips a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view COP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, COP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

