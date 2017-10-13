Earnings Momentum Makes Ecolab (ECL) a Sell

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is ranked as a Sell using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ECL has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

ECL is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. ECL's market value is $38.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ECL puts it 71 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ecolab places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ECL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.