Earnings Momentum Penalizes Ecolab (ECL) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. ECL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

ECL is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 269 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of ECL is $38.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for ECL by Portfolio Grader places it 65 among the 95 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 32 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ECL has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ecolab a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ECL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ECL currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.