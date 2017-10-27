Earnings Visibility Keeps BCE (BCE) a Buy

Currently, BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

BCE is classified as a member of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. BCE has a market value of $42.3 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 12 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BCE's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give BCE a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BCE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.