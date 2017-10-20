Earnings Visibility Keeps ENI Group (E) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ENI Group (NYSE:E) a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking E has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector E is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. E's market value is $59.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for E puts it 38 among the 290 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ENI Group has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. E's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, ENI Group places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views E's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at E's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of E's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.